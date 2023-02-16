Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $3.66Bil. The top holdings were TLT(10.94%), SPTL(8.69%), and VGLT(5.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:LULU by 194,454 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $328.87.

On 02/16/2023, Lululemon Athletica Inc traded for a price of $326.1743 per share and a market cap of $41.59Bil. The stock has returned 1.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lululemon Athletica Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-book ratio of 13.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.58 and a price-sales ratio of 5.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:GILD by 763,884 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.19.

On 02/16/2023, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $84.128 per share and a market cap of $104.91Bil. The stock has returned 40.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 809,800 shares in NYSE:NEM, giving the stock a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.64 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $46.065 per share and a market cap of $36.56Bil. The stock has returned -24.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 574,984 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.40000000000001.

On 02/16/2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $71.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $149.22Bil. The stock has returned 8.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-book ratio of 4.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:NOW by 101,350 shares. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $390.79.

On 02/16/2023, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $459.28 per share and a market cap of $93.23Bil. The stock has returned -22.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 287.05, a price-book ratio of 18.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 107.41 and a price-sales ratio of 13.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

