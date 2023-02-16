MayTech Global Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

767 5th Avenue New York, NY 10153

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $302.00Mil. The top holdings were MA(7.88%), AAPL(7.68%), and META(6.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MayTech Global Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 131,168-share investment in NAS:PDD. Previously, the stock had a 3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.62 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, PDD Holdings Inc traded for a price of $97.12 per share and a market cap of $122.80Bil. The stock has returned 59.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-book ratio of 9.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.20 and a price-sales ratio of 8.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 38,736-share investment in NAS:ILMN. Previously, the stock had a 2.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $213.04 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $213.57 per share and a market cap of $33.59Bil. The stock has returned -36.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.85 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, MayTech Global Investments, LLC bought 43,483 shares of NYSE:NVO for a total holding of 108,217. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.25.

On 02/16/2023, Novo Nordisk A/S traded for a price of $139.4 per share and a market cap of $313.99Bil. The stock has returned 36.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk A/S has a price-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-book ratio of 26.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.66 and a price-sales ratio of 12.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, MayTech Global Investments, LLC bought 39,974 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 172,136. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/16/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $175.79 per share and a market cap of $455.76Bil. The stock has returned -19.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 50,000 shares in ARCA:XLU, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.52 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $67.90600000000001 per share and a market cap of $15.60Bil. The stock has returned 5.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a price-book ratio of 2.13.

