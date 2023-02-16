Wagner Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 238 stocks valued at a total of $162.00Mil. The top holdings were FTSL(10.72%), JEPI(5.62%), and BOND(3.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wagner Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC bought 173,602 shares of NAS:FTSL for a total holding of 388,218. The trade had a 4.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.11.

On 02/16/2023, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $45.68 per share and a market cap of $2.65Bil. The stock has returned 0.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC bought 79,737 shares of ARCA:JGRO for a total holding of 92,915. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.3.

On 02/16/2023, JPMorgan Active Growth ETF traded for a price of $48.8762 per share and a market cap of $224.83Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a price-book ratio of 6.42.

During the quarter, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC bought 64,475 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 166,564. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.3.

On 02/16/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $54.985 per share and a market cap of $20.78Bil. The stock has returned 1.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a price-book ratio of 4.26.

During the quarter, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC bought 201,332 shares of NYSE:FRA for a total holding of 486,404. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.46.

On 02/16/2023, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc traded for a price of $12.05 per share and a market cap of $424.55Mil. The stock has returned -6.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Wagner Wealth Management, LLC bought 36,921 shares of NYSE:DOW for a total holding of 37,450. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.85.

On 02/16/2023, Dow Inc traded for a price of $59.31 per share and a market cap of $41.81Bil. The stock has returned -0.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

