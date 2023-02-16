F3Logic, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 185 stocks valued at a total of $472.00Mil. The top holdings were AGG(6.51%), VBR(6.48%), and IUSV(6.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were F3Logic, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

F3Logic, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:LQDH by 233,959 shares. The trade had a 4.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.77.

On 02/16/2023, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $92.20999999999999 per share and a market cap of $341.18Mil. The stock has returned 3.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, F3Logic, LLC bought 186,511 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 316,728. The trade had a 3.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.08.

On 02/16/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.97499999999999 per share and a market cap of $85.15Bil. The stock has returned -8.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

F3Logic, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:KLCD by 454,252 shares. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.16.

On 02/16/2023, KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF traded for a price of $29.295 per share and a market cap of $5.86Mil. The stock has returned -9.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.70.

F3Logic, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGOX by 523,314 shares. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.58.

On 02/16/2023, Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF traded for a price of $22.36 per share and a market cap of $183.66Mil. The stock has returned -7.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

The guru sold out of their 121,903-share investment in ARCA:RPV. Previously, the stock had a 1.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.54000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF traded for a price of $86.45999999999999 per share and a market cap of $3.84Bil. The stock has returned 4.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a price-book ratio of 1.11.

