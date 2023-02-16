Financial Partners Group, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 164 stocks valued at a total of $454.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(9.39%), JEPI(5.75%), and FTGC(5.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Financial Partners Group, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Financial Partners Group, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:DBC by 607,340 shares. The trade had a 3.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.93.

On 02/16/2023, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund traded for a price of $24.11 per share and a market cap of $2.39Bil. The stock has returned 5.84% over the past year.

Financial Partners Group, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:RDVY by 303,216 shares. The trade had a 3.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.37.

On 02/16/2023, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $48.3124 per share and a market cap of $8.52Bil. The stock has returned -3.21% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a price-book ratio of 2.39.

During the quarter, Financial Partners Group, Inc bought 134,148 shares of ARCA:AVUV for a total holding of 138,624. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.87.

On 02/16/2023, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $83.61539999999999 per share and a market cap of $5.80Bil. The stock has returned 6.47% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.41.

During the quarter, Financial Partners Group, Inc bought 204,473 shares of NAS:IGIB for a total holding of 217,081. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.64.

On 02/16/2023, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.31 per share and a market cap of $11.10Bil. The stock has returned -8.21% over the past year.

During the quarter, Financial Partners Group, Inc bought 187,811 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 474,731. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.3.

On 02/16/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $54.985 per share and a market cap of $20.78Bil. The stock has returned 1.09% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a price-book ratio of 4.26.

