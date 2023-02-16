Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $772.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.48%), TMO(5.71%), and V(5.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 140,177-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 2.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.43 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $175.79 per share and a market cap of $455.76Bil. The stock has returned -19.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC bought 217,078 shares of NYSE:CTLT for a total holding of 476,236. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.36.

On 02/16/2023, Catalent Inc traded for a price of $71.65000000000001 per share and a market cap of $12.90Bil. The stock has returned -28.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Catalent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-book ratio of 2.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 32,074 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $296.98.

On 02/16/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $309.92 per share and a market cap of $683.70Bil. The stock has returned -1.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 59,548 shares. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001.

On 02/16/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $78.19499999999999 per share and a market cap of $88.47Bil. The stock has returned -29.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-book ratio of 4.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Ironvine Capital Partners, LLC bought 11,720 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 197,023. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.66.

On 02/16/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $227.75 per share and a market cap of $478.68Bil. The stock has returned 0.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-book ratio of 12.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.69 and a price-sales ratio of 16.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

