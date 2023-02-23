U.S. Bank Launches Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard®

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

U.S. Bank, an industry leader in payment and banking services for small business clients, and Mastercard announced today the launch of the new U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard® to maximize rewards for business travelers. With benefits including 5x back on prepaid car and hotel bookings via the U.S. Bank Rewards Center and a 4x reward for other travel expenses – such as airfare and hotels, plus gas and EV charging – this card is specifically designed for growing small businesses planning frequent and ongoing travel, from flying to driving.

As an added bonus, the card allows cardmembers who have a personal U.S. Bank Altitude® Go or Altitude Connect® card to transfer points to or from their Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard. The ability to transfer points gives cardmembers the option to accelerate earning potential via rewards for business or pleasure.

“U.S. Bank Business Altitude Connect World Elite Mastercard was created with ‘road warriors’ in mind – those people and companies that are going places with a mission to grow their business,” said Steve Mattics, head of Retail Payment Solutions for U.S. Bank. “We expect that business travel will continue to bounce back in the coming year, and as business travel continues to accelerate, ‘road warrior’ companies will appreciate a tool that can help them earn accelerated rewards on travel spend. This card, along with our full suite of integrated payments and banking solutions, truly powers the potential of our business clients.”

Beyond frequent travel rewards, the U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard also provides a 2x reward for dining and cell phone service expenses, plus 1x return on all eligible purchases, as well as additional benefits such as no foreign transaction fees, airport lounge access through the Priority Pass network, auto rental damage coverage, lost luggage insurance & travel assistance services.

The U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard® carries no annual fee the first year and a $95 annual fee thereafter. Plus, there is no fee for additional employee cards.

With the U.S. Bank mobile app, cardmembers can track spending for their business, easily add and manage employee card accounts, and set account alerts to help their companies manage fees, statements and potential fraud activity.

More information is available at usbank.com%2Fbizconnect.

Learn more about the U.S. Bank suite of integrated banking and payments solutions at usbank.com%2Fbusiness-banking.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $675 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com%2Fabout.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230216005770r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005770/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.