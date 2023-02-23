SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) ("Heritage Global," "HG" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions has been invited to present at the Third Annual Winter Wonderland - Best Ideas Virtual Investor conference, which is being held virtually on February 21st - 24th, 2023. Ross Dove, founder & CEO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2952/47642

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

Investors can register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its Third Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 37 best ideas. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 37 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. ("HG") values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, account receivable portfolios, and intellectual property through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

[email protected]

https://www.accesswire.com/739648/Heritage-Global-to-Present-at-Third-Annual-Winter-Wonderland-Best-Ideas-Virtual-Investor-Conference-on-February-22-2023




