Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Norfolk Southern Corporation (“Norfolk Southern”) (NYSE: NSC) breached their fiduciary duties to Norfolk Southern and its shareholders. If you are a Norfolk Southern shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Norfolk Southern’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Norfolk Southern in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Norfolk Southern, and whether Norfolk Southern and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern train derailed around East Palestine, Ohio, near the border with Pennsylvania, leaking toxins such as vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, benzene residue, and other combustible liquids. Norfolk Southern faces numerous lawsuits and investigations from regulators and individuals.

