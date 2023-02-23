Yield10 Bioscience to Present at the Third Annual Winter Wonderland - Best Ideas 2023 Virtual Conference on February 21, 2023

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) ("Yield10" or the "Company"), an agricultural bioscience company, has been invited to present at the Third Annual Winter Wonderland - Best Ideas 2023 Virtual Conference, which is being held virtually on February 21st through February 24th, 2023.

Yield10 CEO Oliver Peoples, Ph.D. is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 1:30 pm ET in a fireside chat panel that will be hosted by Ben Klieve, CFA, Senior Research Analyst of Lake Street Capital Markets. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered for the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the "Trait Factory", to develop improved Camelina varieties to produce proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina for the production of feedstock oils for renewable diesel, PHA bioplastics and omega-3 (EPA, DHA) oils, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

