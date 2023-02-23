The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRNT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 11, 2022, Kornit released its first quarter 2022 financial results, reporting a net loss of $5.2 million and lowering second quarter revenue expectations by $13 million. The Company blamed a slowdown in orders in the e-commerce segment while also revealing that one of its largest customers had decided to acquire digital printing systems from one of Kornit’s competitors.

On this news, Kornit’s stock price fell $18.78, or 33.3%, to close at $37.63 per share on May 11, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 5, 2022, after the market closed, Kornit released its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2022, disclosing a significant revenue shortfall during the quarter. Instead of previous guidance expectations of $85 million to $95 million, the Company estimated a range of $56.4 million to $59.4 million.

On this news, Kornit’s stock price fell $8.10, or 25.7%, to close at $23.46 per share on July 6, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

