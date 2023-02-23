Reducing COVID-19's Impact in Long-Term Care Facilities

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2023 / Project HOPE is an international global health and humanitarian relief organization with decades of experience responding to crises around the world. Teams from Project HOPE help people overcome disease and empower health workers with the training and tools they need to save lives. As COVID-19 evolved into a pandemic in early 2020, Project HOPE expanded its support services to a network of healthcare workers and frontline responders as they fought to contain the virus and reduce its impacts around the globe and in the US.

Q4HE is providing COVID-19 testing to support Project HOPE's targeted pandemic response in long-term care and residential facilities, with a focus on those that are most vulnerable and possess the fewest resources. In addition, Q4HE is providing funding to support Project HOPE's crisis response program, which includes staffing, travel, materials, and more. Together, Project HOPE and Q4HE are working to improve COVID-19 testing access for vulnerable populations, reduce transmission in long-term care facilities, and address-and overcome-key health inequities in marginalized communities.

"Project HOPE served as a bridge between our organization and the Illinois Department of Public Health, which put us at ease in moving forward through the pandemic, especially when an outbreak hit our facility. The Project offered us many resources to comply with what was needed during that time and in the aftermath, including support, encouragement, and instruction that we otherwise would not have had, and without which, in the end, we may not have been so successful in pulling through. Having resources and a go-to with any question or trouble we experienced, with typically immediate response, allowed us to take care of our residents during the height of the outbreak, providing them with the best care possible."
- Natalie Pekala OP, NHA, Rosary Hill Home, Justice, IL

"Everyone has a right to health, and everyone has a right to care, and if we don't provide it and equip those in need with the tools to respond to the next emergency, the gap will continue to widen. Quest for Health Equity's support is critical, allowing us to address the needs of these populations. If it wasn't for Quest for Health Equity, we wouldn't be able to do it. There is no one doing what Quest is doing, and it is greatly appreciated that they're thinking of a market that isn't getting a lot of funding and attention. They're establishing their own path with Project HOPE to address these overlooked elderly populations."
- Theresa Rhodes Associate Vice President, Project HOPE

Read more.

ec1c9f12-e322-4cfa-83bb-2df3a9f282e6.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739679/Reducing-COVID-19s-Impact-in-Long-Term-Care-Facilities

img.ashx?id=739679

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.