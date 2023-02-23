Fiserv Named to Forbes America's Best Employers 2023 List

30 minutes ago
Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Employers+2023, a prestigious annual ranking compiled in partnership with market research company Statista that highlights the large employers American workers would most recommend to others.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best Large Employers through a survey of approximately 45,000 Americans working for companies with more than 5,000 employees. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked about other employers in their industries that stood out either positively or negatively. The final list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations.

“As a global technology leader and an innovative, human-centered company, Fiserv is committed to creating a workplace experience that inspires our associates to be at their best every day,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “We are especially honored to receive recognition that reflects the voice of our associates, who have provided positive feedback about Fiserv as a great place to work.”

Fiserv is a global fintech invested in local, human potential, and is committed to creating a work culture that is supportive, inclusive, and innovative, and to furthering the professional development and career growth of associates. The company takes a deliberate approach to help associates build and strengthen capabilities, and provides opportunities for learning at every level, including learning focused on job skills, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, business acumen and more. Fiserv also provides a broad range of benefits and programs that support and enhance the company’s employer value proposition, help attract and retain talent, support diversity and inclusion initiatives, create equity, and provide local wellness programs and easier access to care.

To determine Forbes America’s Best Employers, employees were consulted anonymously through several online panels, allowing them to openly state their opinions and avoiding influence from their employers. In addition to direct and indirect recommendations, employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements surrounding work-related topics, including working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image regarding their current employer.

In a world that is moving more quickly than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow+on+social+media for more information and the latest company news.

