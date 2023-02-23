PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in more than 90 countries, today announced REX+Learning has expanded its use of PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Schoology+Learning to support over 9,000 additional students within the REX Learning network of schools across the Philippines. As a result, over 170,000 REX students now have access to the learning management system across 330 REX-affiliated schools. Schoology Learning has helped REX Learning provide its teachers with intuitive tools to improve student performance, student access to digital content and activities, districtwide collaboration, parental engagement, and standards tracking.

“Schoology Learning enables REX to efficiently develop educational content that allows for instruction responsive to the needs and learning profile of the student,” said Danda Crimelda Buhain, Chief External Affairs Officer, REX Learning. “Schoology Learning has made it easier for our teachers to personalize instruction and reinforce learning because students can always go back and review any lessons that are unclear to them. The digital repository of lessons is always accessible, helping to close learning gaps among students.”

REX Learning saw the value of blended learning offerings in the Philippines, prompting the expansion of Schoology Learning to 9,000 more students across its network of schools to ensure greater access to learning. REX Learning initially provided Schoology Learning to several thousand students at the start of the pandemic, before expanding access to over 170,000 students by 2023.

REX Learning is part of REX Digital Publishing, which caters to private K-12 and higher education institutions comprised of learners from across the Philippine territory and Filipino schools abroad for over 70 years. Located in Quezon City in the Philippines, REX serves as a learning solutions provider offering books, assessments, digital products, and more to foster whole child learning. Enrollment across REX schools range from less than 100 students to more than 5,000 students per school. REX provides a comprehensive suite of learning solutions to engage and enable communities, schools, teachers, parents, and, most importantly, learners. REX has 26 branches across the Philippines.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

