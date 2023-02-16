GHOST ADDS SECOND LA DATE ON RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023 DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023

NEW DATE ADDED SEPTEMBER 12 AT KIA FORUM

Tickets On Sale Starting Friday, February 17th on Ticketmaster.com

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to overwhelming demand, Ghost has added a second LA date on their highly anticipated RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023 tour. Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the now 28-date tour will wrap up with back to back shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 11th and 12th. Following the tour announcement earlier this week, it has gained momentum in many markets as audiences ramp up for the summer tour.

TICKETS: Ghost Fan Club Presale begins Friday, February 17th at 9am PT until 10am PT. General on sale begins on Friday, February 17th at 10am PT on Ticketmaster.com.

GHOST RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023:
Wed Aug 02Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Fri Aug 04Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
Mon Aug 07West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 08Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *
Fri Aug 11St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 12Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mon, Aug 14– Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tue Aug 15Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Wed Aug 16Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion
Fri Aug 18Syracuse, NYSt. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sat Aug 19Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sun Aug 20Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Tue Aug 22Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Wed Aug 23Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu, Aug 24Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Aug 25Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Aug 27Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Tue Aug 29Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre
Wed, Aug 30Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place
Thu Aug 31Tampa, FL– MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 02The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sun Sep 03Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Tue Sep 05Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu Sep 07Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Sep 08Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 11Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Sep 12Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

* Non-Live Nation Date

New date in bold

About Ghost
Ghost continues to elevate and reaffirm its status as one of the world's most esteemed and celebrated creative forces. Accumulating well over a billion streams, the GRAMMY-winning Swedish theatrical rock band continues to bring the "euphoric spectacle" (ROLLING STONE) of its live shows to ever-growing and increasingly impassioned crowds, headlining arena tours including sold out shows from The Forum in Los Angeles and Barclays Center in New York to London's O2 Arena and Stockholm's Avicii Arena. In March 2022, THE LOS ANGELES TIMES reported in a Calendar cover story that Ghost had "conquered metal and the charts" when its fifth album IMPERA debuted at #1 in a sweep of the U.S. album charts, entering the BILLBOARD 200 at #2 and bowing at #1 in the band's native Sweden as well as Germany and Finland, while cracking the top 5 in the UK (#2), Netherlands (#2), Belgium (#2), Canada (#3), Australia (#3), France (#5), Ireland (#5), and more. Produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace — and featuring "Spillways"—hailed as a "sweetly constructed rock tune" by THE NEW YORK TIMES, the GRAMMY-nominated "Call Me Little Sunshine," and Active Rock #1 radio single "Hunter's Moon" — IMPERA finds Ghost transported centuries forward from the Black Plague era of its previous album, 2018 Best Rock Album GRAMMY nominee Prequelle—or as ROLLING STONE put it, "Ghost predicted the pandemic, Now the metal band is foretelling the fall of empires." The result is the most ambitious and lyrically incisive entry in the Ghost canon: Over the course of IMPERA's 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made… All in all, the most current and topical Ghost subject matter to date is set against a hypnotic and darkly colorful melodic backdrop making IMPERA a listen like no other — yet unmistakably, quintessentially Ghost.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

