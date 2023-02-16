LFL Advisers, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1560 SHERMAN AVENUE, STE 530 EVANSTON, IL 60201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $211.00Mil. The top holdings were CDW(21.18%), ALV(13.15%), and TEL(12.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LFL Advisers, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LFL Advisers, LLC bought 48,500 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 107,760. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 02/16/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $95.78 per share and a market cap of $1,225.58Bil. The stock has returned -30.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-book ratio of 4.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

LFL Advisers, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CDW by 5,000 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $171.43.

On 02/16/2023, CDW Corp traded for a price of $214.25 per share and a market cap of $29.01Bil. The stock has returned 16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDW Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-book ratio of 18.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

LFL Advisers, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AON by 2,300 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $282.68.

On 02/16/2023, Aon PLC traded for a price of $310.25 per share and a market cap of $63.73Bil. The stock has returned 9.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.61 and a price-sales ratio of 5.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

LFL Advisers, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TEL by 5,000 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.46.

On 02/16/2023, TE Connectivity Ltd traded for a price of $132 per share and a market cap of $41.77Bil. The stock has returned -10.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TE Connectivity Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-book ratio of 3.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

LFL Advisers, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BK by 10,000 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.63.

On 02/16/2023, Bank of New York Mellon Corp traded for a price of $51.29 per share and a market cap of $41.47Bil. The stock has returned -15.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

