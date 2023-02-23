Tiptree to Hold Conference Call for Q4 and FY2022 Results on Thursday, March 9, 2023

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) (the “Company”) will hold a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s Q4 and FY2022 results. A copy of the Q4 and FY2022 investor presentation, to be used during the conference call, will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website prior to the call, located at www.tiptreeinc.com.

If you have a question for management that you would like answered on the call, please submit your question to [email protected] prior to the start of the call.

To Listen to the Webcast
The conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.tiptreeinc.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-4018
International: 1-201-689-8471

To Hear the Conference Call Playback
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13734675

A replay of the call will be available from Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until midnight Eastern on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

About Tiptree
Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) allocates capital to select small and middle market companies with the mission of building long-term value. Established in 2007, we have a significant track record investing in the insurance sector and across a variety of other industries, including mortgage origination, specialty finance and shipping. With proprietary access and a flexible capital base, we seek to uncover compelling investment opportunities and support management teams in unlocking the full value potential of their businesses. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

