Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $153.00Mil. The top holdings were CEF(21.47%), CLM(19.65%), and FOX(9.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC bought 3,903,945 shares of AMEX:CLM for a total holding of 4,086,087. The trade had a 18.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.199999999999999.

On 02/16/2023, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc traded for a price of $8.119999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned -28.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.07.

The guru sold out of their 20,000-share investment in NYSE:Y. Previously, the stock had a 9.960000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $843.86 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $847.79 per share and a market cap of $11.41Bil. The stock has returned 27.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,110,414 shares in NYSE:HYT, giving the stock a 6.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.720000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc traded for a price of $8.99 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned -8.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 450,708 shares in NAS:NWSA, giving the stock a 5.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.37 during the quarter.

On 02/16/2023, News Corp traded for a price of $18.7 per share and a market cap of $10.80Bil. The stock has returned -20.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, News Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Hunting Hill Global Capital, LLC bought 1,062,632 shares of AMEX:CRF for a total holding of 1,172,882. The trade had a 4.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.93.

On 02/16/2023, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc traded for a price of $7.75 per share and a market cap of $752.91Mil. The stock has returned -20.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.07.

