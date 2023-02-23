Neuronetics Announces Elevation of Sara Grubbs to SVP, Chief Revenue Officer

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

New Senior Leadership Role Will Streamline Alignment of All Company Revenue-Generating Functions

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. ( STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced today that Sara Grubbs has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ms. Grubbs joined Neuronetics in 2020 and most recently held the title of Vice President, Sales. As CRO, she will continue to lead the Company’s sales functions and will expand her scope to include oversight of the other revenue-related areas of the business, including Sales Training and Customer Education.

“Since Sara joined Neuronetics, she has transformed the sales organization and accelerated the impact of our education initiatives, like NeuroStar University. Not only has this resulted in increased sales productivity in both treatment session usage and capital sales, but it has also made NeuroStar TMS available to more physicians and patients in need of innovative solutions for mental health,” said Keith J. Sullivan, Neuronetics President and CEO. “Sara’s promotion is part of our long-term strategy to take the company to the next level. I’m excited to see her drive integration and alignment across the full revenue cycle to ensure the greatest growth possible.”

Under Ms. Grubbs’ leadership, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy footprint has grown with the addition of 250 new accounts and 440 NeuroStar systems, and existing customers have seen increased productivity. Additionally, during her tenure, Neuronetics has expanded and entered into strategic partnerships with leading national accounts, most recently an exclusive agreement with Greenbrook TMS, the nation’s largest TMS provider.

“Neuronetics is in a unique position to have a direct, positive impact in people’s lives, and I’m committed to building on our momentum in making NeuroStar a standard of care in mental health treatment,” said Sara Grubbs. “I look forward to forging new partnerships and enhancing success for our NeuroStar providers, while strengthening the framework of our internal organizational functions to maximize revenue.”

About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

Media Contact:
EvolveMKD
646.517.4220
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc1MTMxOSM1NDE1MTg3IzIxMTA0NDA=
Neuronetics.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.