BURLINGTON, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel at everyday low prices, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.



The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-800-715-9871 (passcode: 9923016) and the international dial-in number is 1-646-307-1963. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at www.burlingtoninvestors.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on March 2, 2023 beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET through March 9, 2023 11:59 p.m. ET. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-800-770-2030 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-609-800-9909. The replay passcode is 9923016.

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2021 net sales of $9.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 893 stores as of the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2022, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

David J. Glick

Daniel Delrosario

855-973-8445

[email protected]

Allison Malkin

ICR, Inc.

203-682-8225