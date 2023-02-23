Ready Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Webcast Call

2 hours ago
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (: RC) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 27, 2023 to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company plans to release its financial results prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

Webcast:
The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Dial in:
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international).

Replay:
A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the live call through March 13, 2023. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13736522.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 600 lending professionals nationwide.

Contact
Investor Relations
Ready Capital Corporation
212-257-4666
[email protected]

Ready-Capital-Corporation.png
