Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KSI, KSICU, KSICW) previously announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A common stock sold as part of the units in the Company’s initial public offering (whether they were purchased in the initial public offering or thereafter in the open market) (the “public shares”), effective as of the close of business on March 19, 2023, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its amended and restated certificate of incorporation.

The Company estimates that the per-share redemption price for the public shares will be approximately $10.10. Funds in the Company’s trust account, including any interest thereon, will not be used to pay for any excise tax imposed under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

About Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

