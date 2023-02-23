HireRight to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

HireRight (NYSE: HRT) today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results after the market close on Thursday, March 9, 2023, with a conference call at 5:00 pm ET the same day during which management will discuss the results. The conference call will be webcast on the HireRight website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.hireright.com%2F. For those unable to attend the webcast, the dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-704-4453 or 1-201-389-0920. A replay of the call will be available until Friday, March 17, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13735040.

About HireRight

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 38,000 customers across the globe. We offer our services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into our customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2022, we screened over 24 million job applicants, employees and contractors for our customers and processed over 107 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com or contact [email protected].

