Sarissa Capital Blasts Amarin's Repeated False Statements; Clearly Amarin Will Say Anything to Keep Sarissa Off the Board

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Sarissa Capital Management LP (“Sarissa”) today issued the following statement regarding Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN):

Sarissa Capital is outraged but not surprised by Amarin’s repeated false statements intended to mislead shareholders and switch votes away from Sarissa. Amarin has made these false statements throughout this proxy contest, including in its evaluation of the company’s progress and its own performance, in its characterizations of the board’s interactions with Sarissa, and, most recently, in the failure of its registrar to be properly instructed. Clearly, Amarin is willing to say anything to keep Sarissa, its largest shareholder, off the board.

Sarissa is confident that fellow long-suffering shareholders see through the ploys and will vote “FOR” necessary change. We shareholders know the truth as we have lived through the nightmarish reality under the current regime which resulted in a tremendous destruction of shareholder value and an imperiled European launch. Sarissa urges all shareholders to ignore the false statements and empty promises made by Amarin and make up their own minds.

Amarin is in dire need of change. Sarissa is Amarin’s largest shareholder, owning more than 25 million shares. We are long term shareholders and have not sold any shares since acquiring our position. We have an exceptional track record of success, including in the cardiovascular space, and we believe our nominees have the experience and qualifications to help unlock Amarin’s true potential.

You can vote on the blue proxy card or the white proxy card but if you want to fully support Sarissa, you must make sure that all “FOR” boxes are marked on your proxy card (blue or white) before you submit it.

If you have any questions on how to vote, we recommend that you contact Sarissa’s proxy solicitor, D.F. King, by calling (800) 331-7024 or emailing [email protected].

We urge all shareholders to vote “FOR” the Sarissa Nominees and “FOR” the removal of Chairman Per Wold-Olsen on or prior to the deadline on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Visit our website at www.freeamarin.com for helpful information about Sarissa and the need for change at Amarin.

IF YOU ALREADY VOTED “FOR” ALL PROPOSALS AND SUBMITTED YOUR BLUE PROXY CARD, THERE IS NOTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO DO TO SUPPORT SARISSA’S NOMINEES. YOU DO NOT NEED TO VOTE AGAIN.

The General Meeting of Amarin shareholders is scheduled for February 28, 2023, BUT TO MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS, SUBMIT YOUR VOTE ON OR BEFORE TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023.

Additional Information

Sarissa Capital Management LP (“Sarissa Capital”), together with other participants, filed a definitive proxy statement and an accompanying blue proxy card with the SEC on January 31, 2023, in connection with the solicitation of shareholders of Amarin Corporation plc (the “Company”) at the general meeting of the Company for the election of Sarissa Capital’s slate of highly-qualified nominees (the “General Meeting”). Shareholders are advised to read the definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents related to the General Meeting as they contain important information.

The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents are available at no charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and at www.freeamarin.com. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents are also available at no charge by directing a request to Sarissa Capital’s proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., 48 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005 (Shareholders can call toll-free: (800) 331-7024).

#FreeAmarin

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230216005822r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005822/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.