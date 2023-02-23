Fluor Selected for Agilent Life Sciences Facility Expansion in Colorado

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences business was selected by Agilent Technologies, Inc., to expand its oligonucleotide therapeutics manufacturing facility in Frederick, Colorado, just north of Denver. Fluor is supporting engineering and procurement as part of the project. The total project value is $725 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005795/en/

Agilent_View_1_06MAR23.jpg

Fluor Selected for Agilent Life Sciences Facility expansion in Colorado. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Speed to market is essential in the pharmaceutical industry,” said Juan Hernández, president of Fluor’s Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences business. “We will incorporate state-of-the-art engineering enhancements such as advanced automation, water reduction strategies and solvent capturing to optimize cost and construction. This enables us to fast-track the project so that Agilent can meet its global customers’ needs by getting products to market faster.”

Fluor is providing architectural and engineering services and procuring equipment for the new 275,000 square-foot manufacturing facility that will house two manufacturing lines to double manufacturing capability. The completed facility will provide for the synthesis, purification and lyophilization of Agilent’s custom nucleic acids therapeutics, also known as oligonucleotides or oligos.

Oligos are short deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecules that serve as the active pharmaceutical ingredients for drugs targeting a growing number of diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and rare and infectious diseases.

Construction is underway with completion expected by 2026.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#atls

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230216005795r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005795/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.