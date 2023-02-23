Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has upgraded the Genworth Financial, Inc. and Genworth Holdings, Inc. issuer credit ratings from B+ to BB-. The outlook for the ratings is stable.

“The upgrade from S&P reflects significant progress against our strategic priorities that resulted in a strong liquidity profile and healthy balance sheet,” said Tom McInerney, Genworth President and CEO. “This enhanced financial flexibility enables us to invest in growth initiatives and continue returning capital to our shareholders.”

The Insurer Financial Strength ratings of Genworth’s life insurance subsidiaries, which include Genworth Life Insurance Company, Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York and Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company, were unaffected by this ratings action.

Additional information regarding the rating upgrade can be found in the credit opinion issued by S&P on February 16, 2023.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 company focused on empowering families to navigate the aging journey with confidence, now and in the future. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth provides guidance, products, and services that help people understand their caregiving options and fund their long-term care needs. Genworth is also the parent company of publicly traded Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT), a leading U.S. mortgage insurance provider. For more information on Genworth, visit genworth.com, and for more information on Enact Holdings, Inc. visit enactmi.com.

