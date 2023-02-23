Gap+Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results by press release on March 9, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results on Thursday, March 9, 2023, beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at investors.gapinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old+Navy, Gap, Banana+Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2021 net sales were $16.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

