EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, a 3.6% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. Enpro has now increased its quarterly dividend for eight consecutive years since initiating a dividend in 2015.

“On an annual basis, as part of our balanced capital allocation strategy, we consider our quarterly dividend. This year, we are pleased to once again increase our dividend, which is a reflection of the durability of our business model and positive long-term outlook,” said Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2023.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

