BlackRock today announced the release of quarterly fund commentaries for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (NYSE: BIGZ), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE: BMEZ), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: BCAT), BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: ECAT), and BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE: BMN) (the “Trusts”) for the fourth quarter of 2022. Learn more about each Trust’s performance and current positioning in its latest commentary:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (BIGZ): BIGZ invests in innovative small- and mid-cap public and private companies along with deploying a tactical single-stock option-writing strategy to generate income and reduce volatility.

BIGZ+Commentary

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ): BSTZinvests in the technology sector by blending “next generation” technology stocks and private investments with a tactical single-stock option-writing strategy to generate income and reduce volatility.

BSTZ+Commentary

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ): BMEZinvests in the healthcare sector by blending “next generation” healthcare stocks and private investments along with a tactical single-stock option-writing strategy to generate income and reduce volatility.

BMEZ+Commentary

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT): BCAT takes an unconstrained approach with the ability to invest in public and private markets across different asset classes to generate income.

BCAT+Commentary

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT): ECAT takes an unconstrained approach with an ESG focus and has the ability to invest in public and private markets across different asset classes to generate income.

ECAT+Commentary

BlackRock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (BMN): BMN invests in a portfolio of municipal securities with the objectives of providing current income that is exempt from regular federal income tax (but which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax in certain circumstances) and returning $25 per common share (the initial public offering price per common share) to holders of common shares on or about September 30, 2037. 1

BMN+Commentary

1 The Trust will terminate on or about September 30, 2037 in accordance with the terms of its Amended and Restated Agreement and Declaration of Trust, unless (i) a majority of the Board of Trustees of the Trust (the “Board") and 75% of the outstanding shares of the Trust approve an amendment to the Trust’s Amended and Restated Agreement and Declaration of Trust to extend the Trust’s termination date or (ii) 80% of the Trust’s Board approves an earlier termination date. The Trust seeks to return $25.00 per common share (the initial public offering price per common share) to holders of common shares on or about September 30, 2037. The Trust’s limited term may cause it to sell securities when it otherwise would not, which could cause the Trust’s returns to decrease and the market price and/or net asset value of the common shares to fall. As the Trust approaches its termination date, BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) may need to reinvest the proceeds from sold, matured or called securities into securities with shorter maturity dates and lower yields, or hold the proceeds in cash or cash equivalents, which may adversely affect the performance of the Trust or the Trust’s ability to maintain its dividend.

For more information on BlackRock’s closed-end funds, please visit www.blackrock.com%2FCEF

Carefully consider each Trust’s investment objective, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in each Trust’s prospectus which may be obtained by visiting the SEC Edgar database. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

