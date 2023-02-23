Richard Harbison, Senior Vice President of Refining at Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Jeff Dietert, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Refining Conference on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET.

The Phillips 66 leaders will discuss the company’s plans to continue delivering shareholder value and advancing strategic initiatives, as well as its ongoing commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com%2Finvestors. A replay will be archived on the Events and Presentations page the day after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future.

