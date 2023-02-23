MultiPlan Corporation ( NYSE:MPLN, Financial) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that members of its management team will participate in person at the following conferences in March 2023:

Citi's 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference – Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Citigroup Headquarters – New York, NY

– Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Citigroup Headquarters – New York, NY J.P. Morgan 2023 Global High Yield & Leverage Finance Conference – Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7 – 8, 2023 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel – Miami Beach, FL

– Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7 – 8, 2023 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel – Miami Beach, FL Barclays Global Healthcare Conference – Wednesday, March 14, 2023 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel – Miami Beach, FL

A live webcast and audio archive of the events, if available, may be accessed through the investor relations section of MultiPlan’s website at investors.multiplan.us%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

