ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology and electronic securities market maker, today reported fourth quarter 2022 net earnings of $0.17 per share. Quarterly revenue was $37mm, a 60% increase compared to third quarter 2022. Resulting quarterly after-tax net income was $3.9mm with EBITDA of $5.4mm.

MCAP continues to expand through its focus on customer relationships, application software development, and growth of strategic partnerships. The Company also seeks M&A opportunities that are aligned with the Company's core competencies while creating long term shareholder value.

About MCAP Inc.

MCAP Inc. is a U.S. based publicly traded corporation with three wholly owned subsidiaries: MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC, and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC is a financial technology company that develops application software for securities trading and provides data services utilized in various global financial markets. MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused blockchain integration in the global financial markets. MCAP LLC is a SEC-registered and FINRA member broker-dealer focused on electronic securities market making.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

