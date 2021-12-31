Leidos to Deploy Updated On-Person Screening Technology at Airport Security Checkpoints Across the U.S.

RESTON, Va., Feb. 16, 2023

Upgrade Seeks to Enhance Security Effectiveness and Improve the Traveler Experience

RESTON, Va., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (

NYSE:LDOS, Financial), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a contract by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to upgrade TSA's full fleet of Pro:Vision® Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) systems used at airport security checkpoints with a new artificial intelligence-based algorithm. This upgrade will help strengthen airport security with an improved threat detection methodology that will significantly reduce false alarms.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to work with the TSA to further improve the technology and the passenger screening experience at security checkpoints," said Brad Buswell, Senior Vice President and Operations Manager at Leidos. "These new algorithms will help reduce false alarms that lead to unnecessary pat downs and checkpoint inefficiencies."

The upgrade represents the continued collaboration between the TSA and Leidos to progressively enhance the nation's security posture against evolving threats. The software update is expected to take several months. Leidos will continue to work with the TSA to update more than 1,000 Pro:Vision® AIT systems.

To learn more about Pro:Vision®, and the other aviation security solutions offered by Leidos, please visit leidos.com/security-detection.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 45,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Contact:

Melissa Dueñas


(571) 526-6850


[email protected]




Thomas Doheny


(571) 474-4735


[email protected]




Victor Melara


(703) 431-4612


[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-to-deploy-updated-on-person-screening-technology-at-airport-security-checkpoints-across-the-us-301749216.html

SOURCE Leidos

SOURCE Leidos

