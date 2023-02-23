Parker Scheduled to Present at Citi's Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on February 23 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami, Florida on February 23, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Parker's scheduled presenter is Todd Leombruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 66 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

CONTACT: Contact:
Media - 
Aidan Gormley - Director, Global Communications and Branding
216-896-3258
[email protected]
Financial Analysts -
Jeff Miller - Vice President, Investor Relations
216-896-2708
[email protected]

