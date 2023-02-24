Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) (the “Company”) today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, after 5 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results and provide a company update.

The call can be accessed live over the phone toll-free by dialing the following numbers and using the passcode 185046.

USA: 1-844-200-6205
Canada: 1-833-950-0062
All other locations: 1-929-526-1599

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.farmlandpartners.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning shortly after the end of the event until Sunday, March 5, 2023, by dialing the following numbers and using the passcode 548018.

USA: 1-866-813-9403
Canada: 1-226-828-7578
All other locations: +44 (20) 4525-0658

A replay of the webcast will also be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a limited time following the event.

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 196,100 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, we own land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014. Additional information: www.farmlandpartners.com or (720) 452-3100.

