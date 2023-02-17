Jefferies Group recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Harvard graduates Ian Cummings and Joseph S. Steinberg gained control of Talcott National Corporation in 1980 and renamed it Leucadia National. In 2013, the company was acquired by Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), and Richard Handler became chief executive officer. The company was renamed to Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) in 2018.

Through its subsidiaries, Jefferies engages in investment banking, banking and lending, telecommunications, healthcare services, manufacturing, real estate and winery businesses, among others. The Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) segment offers a full range of investment banking, equities, fixed income, asset and wealth management products and services.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1594 stocks valued at a total of $14.14Bil. The top holdings were SPY(5.30%), WYNN(3.97%), and TSLA(2.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,961,347 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 5.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $382.87 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $408.28 per share and a market cap of $377.95Bil. The stock has returned -7.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-book ratio of 3.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 6,810,459 shares in NAS:WYNN, giving the stock a 3.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.18000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Wynn Resorts Ltd traded for a price of $108.47 per share and a market cap of $12.29Bil. The stock has returned 15.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wynn Resorts Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 3,158,322 shares in NAS:TSLA, giving the stock a 2.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.34 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $202.04 per share and a market cap of $639.28Bil. The stock has returned -34.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-book ratio of 14.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.46 and a price-sales ratio of 8.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 2,003,759 shares in NAS:AAPL, giving the stock a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.91 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.71 per share and a market cap of $2,431.99Bil. The stock has returned -10.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-book ratio of 42.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.66 and a price-sales ratio of 6.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 691,101 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $275.95 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $303.3 per share and a market cap of $162.07Bil. The stock has returned -14.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a price-book ratio of 5.85.

