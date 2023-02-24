PASCAGOULA, Miss., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division hosted U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell, R-Miss., yesterday for his first official visit to the shipyard as representative of Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. During his visit, Ezell met with Ingalls leadership and toured the shipyard including amphibious transport dock ship Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29).



“We appreciated Representative Ezell investing his time to see firsthand the quality work that our shipbuilders do every day for our Navy and Coast Guard partners,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “Touring the shipyard brings perspective to the scope, scale and significance of what we consider a privilege to do for our country every day.”

Ezell is a lifelong resident of Jackson County, Mississippi, and lives in Pascagoula where the shipyard is located. Elected to Congress in 2022, Ezell serves on the Homeland Security and Transportation and Infrastructure committees.

“As a native of Pascagoula, I’m proud of the work that Ingalls has done and continues to do to equip our armed forces,” Ezell said. “South Mississippi shipbuilders are always up to the challenge of outfitting our military with state-of-the-art technology and the best ships in the world.”







A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-hosts-u-s-rep-mike-ezell-at-ingalls-shipbuilding/.

With more than 11,000 employees, HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division is the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi and a major contributor to the economic growth of Alabama. For nearly 85 years, Ingalls has designed, built and maintained amphibious ships, destroyers, and cutters for the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard.

