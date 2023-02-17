Donald Smith & Co recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Donald G. Smith was the Chief Investment Officer of Donald Smith & Co from its founding in 1980 until he passed away in 2019. He began his career as an analyst with Capital Research Company and subsequently worked at Capital Guardian Trust Co. In 1980, he became the CIO of Home Insurance Company and the President of Home Portfolio Advisors, Inc., which he bought and re-named to Donald Smith & Co.

Smith was awarded a B.S. in Finance and Accounting by the University of Illinois, an MBA by Harvard University and a J.D. from UCLA Law School and was admitted to the Bar Association of California. He once volunteered for Ben Graham at UCLA to conduct a study on a low P/E strategy.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $2.56Bil. The top holdings were AER(9.04%), UNM(6.11%), and TMHC(6.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Donald Smith & Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Donald Smith & Co reduced their investment in NAS:AAWW by 610,850 shares. The trade had a 2.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.22.

On 02/17/2023, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $101.9 per share and a market cap of $2.89Bil. The stock has returned 28.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Donald Smith & Co reduced their investment in NAS:CEG by 583,757 shares. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.95999999999999.

On 02/17/2023, Constellation Energy Corp traded for a price of $85.63 per share and a market cap of $28.00Bil. The stock has returned 82.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

Donald Smith & Co reduced their investment in NYSE:INSW by 919,874 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.02.

On 02/17/2023, International Seaways Inc traded for a price of $45.96 per share and a market cap of $2.26Bil. The stock has returned 182.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Seaways Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Donald Smith & Co reduced their investment in NYSE:UNM by 545,203 shares. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.9.

On 02/17/2023, Unum Group traded for a price of $42.82 per share and a market cap of $8.47Bil. The stock has returned 49.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unum Group has a price-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 65.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Donald Smith & Co bought 920,120 shares of NYSE:X for a total holding of 3,561,945. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.06.

On 02/17/2023, United States Steel Corp traded for a price of $29.79 per share and a market cap of $6.75Bil. The stock has returned 22.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United States Steel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-book ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

