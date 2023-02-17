Tiger Pacific Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $413.00Mil. The top holdings were ZTO(31.79%), BIDU(14.06%), and QFIN(12.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP reduced their investment in NYSE:NOAH by 305,848 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.5.

On 02/17/2023, Noah Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $20.03 per share and a market cap of $1.24Bil. The stock has returned -38.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Noah Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 514,448-share investment in NYSE:SE. Previously, the stock had a 4.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.56999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $66.83 per share and a market cap of $37.54Bil. The stock has returned -52.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 220,140 shares in NYSE:BABA, giving the stock a 3.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.27 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $103.11 per share and a market cap of $272.99Bil. The stock has returned -17.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 267.82, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP reduced their investment in NAS:GDS by 481,929 shares. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.25.

On 02/17/2023, GDS Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $22.44 per share and a market cap of $4.28Bil. The stock has returned -49.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GDS Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 87,122-share investment in NAS:BIDU. Previously, the stock had a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.56 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Baidu Inc traded for a price of $149.01 per share and a market cap of $51.49Bil. The stock has returned -10.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 92.10, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

