Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 641 stocks valued at a total of $1.02Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.71%), MSFT(1.94%), and SPY(1.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:FTSL by 250,649 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.57.

On 02/17/2023, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $45.69 per share and a market cap of $2.66Bil. The stock has returned 0.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 246,717 shares in ARCA:SHYG, giving the stock a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.79 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $41.21 per share and a market cap of $6.35Bil. The stock has returned -1.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.06.

Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:GLDM by 253,827 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.28.

On 02/17/2023, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust traded for a price of $36.46 per share and a market cap of $5.62Bil. The stock has returned -2.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 247,347 shares of ARCA:SPAB for a total holding of 288,263. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.04.

On 02/17/2023, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.32 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned -8.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 36,829 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 61,166. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 02/17/2023, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $170.79 per share and a market cap of $54.36Bil. The stock has returned -2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

