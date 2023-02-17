Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 230 stocks valued at a total of $5.98Bil. The top holdings were QCOM(2.46%), MSFT(2.15%), and JPM(2.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC bought 3,428,128 shares of NYSE:HLN for a total holding of 5,832,792. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.8.

On 02/17/2023, Haleon PLC traded for a price of $8.050000000000001 per share and a market cap of $37.17Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Haleon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.79 and a price-sales ratio of 3.15.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:STZ by 96,029 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.35.

On 02/17/2023, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $227.26 per share and a market cap of $41.93Bil. The stock has returned 4.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 649.31, a price-book ratio of 5.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.33 and a price-sales ratio of 4.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC bought 638,973 shares of NYSE:FCX for a total holding of 761,824. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.95.

On 02/17/2023, Freeport-McMoRan Inc traded for a price of $42.76 per share and a market cap of $61.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-book ratio of 3.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC bought 627,070 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 2,074,541. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.08.

On 02/17/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $39.72 per share and a market cap of $167.46Bil. The stock has returned -15.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC bought 58,444 shares of NAS:CHTR for a total holding of 210,150. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.41.

On 02/17/2023, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $400.37 per share and a market cap of $61.12Bil. The stock has returned -34.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-book ratio of 6.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

