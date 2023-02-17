Orbis Allan Gray Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ORBIS HOUSE HamiltoN, D0 HM 11

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $12.60Bil. The top holdings were FLT(7.03%), GXO(5.10%), and GPN(5.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought 2,335,085 shares of NAS:CEG for a total holding of 3,490,862. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.70999999999999.

On 02/17/2023, Constellation Energy Corp traded for a price of $85.63 per share and a market cap of $28.00Bil. The stock has returned 82.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

During the quarter, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought 9,296,881 shares of NYSE:GOLD for a total holding of 13,063,695. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.78.

On 02/17/2023, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $16.95 per share and a market cap of $29.99Bil. The stock has returned -21.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought 685,003 shares of NYSE:FLT for a total holding of 4,309,049. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $214.29.

On 02/17/2023, Fleetcor Technologies Inc traded for a price of $214.33 per share and a market cap of $15.81Bil. The stock has returned -12.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fleetcor Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.01 and a price-sales ratio of 4.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought 2,986,285 shares of NYSE:GXO for a total holding of 14,017,188. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.17.

On 02/17/2023, GXO Logistics Inc traded for a price of $50.11 per share and a market cap of $5.95Bil. The stock has returned -41.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GXO Logistics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

During the quarter, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought 2,086,127 shares of NYSE:SHEL for a total holding of 11,223,840. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.53.

On 02/17/2023, Shell PLC traded for a price of $61.9 per share and a market cap of $216.25Bil. The stock has returned 18.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.