Bellevue Group AG recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

SEESTRASSE 16 KUESNACHT, V8 8700

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 171 stocks valued at a total of $7.54Bil. The top holdings were IONS(4.88%), ARGX(4.58%), and NBIX(4.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bellevue Group AG’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 166,355-share investment in NAS:ABMD. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $334.59 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Abiomed Inc traded for a price of $381.02 per share and a market cap of $17.18Bil. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abiomed Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-book ratio of 11.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.08 and a price-sales ratio of 16.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Bellevue Group AG reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 72,460 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 02/17/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $487.35 per share and a market cap of $455.36Bil. The stock has returned 2.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-book ratio of 5.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Bellevue Group AG reduced their investment in NYSE:ELV by 53,071 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $507.74.

On 02/17/2023, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $486.99 per share and a market cap of $116.31Bil. The stock has returned 7.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Bellevue Group AG reduced their investment in NAS:AXNX by 286,739 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.36.

On 02/17/2023, Axonics Inc traded for a price of $57.48 per share and a market cap of $2.85Bil. The stock has returned 5.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axonics Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -38.24 and a price-sales ratio of 10.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Bellevue Group AG reduced their investment in NAS:HZNP by 289,439 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.06.

On 02/17/2023, Horizon Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $109.62 per share and a market cap of $25.04Bil. The stock has returned 12.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.04 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.