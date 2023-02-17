Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2537 stocks valued at a total of $12.01Bil. The top holdings were FERG(1.35%), AMZN(1.07%), and V(1.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought 1,588,086 shares of NAS:GCMG for a total holding of 3,588,716. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.61.

On 02/17/2023, GCM Grosvenor Inc traded for a price of $8.51 per share and a market cap of $359.45Mil. The stock has returned -13.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GCM Grosvenor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

During the quarter, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought 155,200 shares of NAS:CYCC for a total holding of 770,400. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.667.

On 02/17/2023, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $1.15 per share and a market cap of $14.42Mil. The stock has returned -69.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.54 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.41.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GEN by 4,079,932 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.12.

On 02/17/2023, Gen Digital Inc traded for a price of $21.35 per share and a market cap of $13.65Bil. The stock has returned -23.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gen Digital Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-book ratio of 10.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.69 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FERG by 604,259 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.67.

On 02/17/2023, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $148.37 per share and a market cap of $30.62Bil. The stock has returned 0.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-book ratio of 6.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BIO by 132,806 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $498.57.

On 02/17/2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $455.91 per share and a market cap of $13.32Bil. The stock has returned -25.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.69 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

