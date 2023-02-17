JT Stratford LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 208 stocks valued at a total of $313.00Mil. The top holdings were BND(6.27%), VIG(5.15%), and SPTS(5.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JT Stratford LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

JT Stratford LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 179,291 shares. The trade had a 2.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 02/17/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.2 per share and a market cap of $108.42Bil. The stock has returned -6.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

During the quarter, JT Stratford LLC bought 217,485 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 250,739. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.42.

On 02/17/2023, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $32.03 per share and a market cap of $15.15Bil. The stock has returned -6.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

During the quarter, JT Stratford LLC bought 183,242 shares of ARCA:SPTS for a total holding of 550,896. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.7.

On 02/17/2023, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $28.85 per share and a market cap of $4.36Bil. The stock has returned -2.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

JT Stratford LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IGIB by 93,721 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.64.

On 02/17/2023, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.17 per share and a market cap of $11.07Bil. The stock has returned -8.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

JT Stratford LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 17,367 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/17/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $172.44 per share and a market cap of $447.07Bil. The stock has returned -20.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

