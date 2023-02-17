First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 230 stocks valued at a total of $148.00Mil. The top holdings were USFR(3.42%), GSLC(3.41%), and JPUS(3.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Capital Advisors Group, LLC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 100,352 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 3.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.83 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.41 per share and a market cap of $7.39Bil. The stock has returned 2.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a price-book ratio of 27.41.

The guru established a new position worth 135,220 shares in ARCA:DBMF, giving the stock a 2.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.27 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF traded for a price of $28.62 per share and a market cap of $884.36Mil. The stock has returned 12.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.43.

First Capital Advisors Group, LLC. reduced their investment in NAS:PID by 178,490 shares. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.39.

On 02/17/2023, Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $17.77 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -3.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

The guru established a new position worth 128,781 shares in BATS:LVHI, giving the stock a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.89 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF traded for a price of $27 per share and a market cap of $328.86Mil. The stock has returned 5.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a price-book ratio of 1.22.

The guru established a new position worth 68,882 shares in ARCA:SPHD, giving the stock a 2.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.6 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $44.66 per share and a market cap of $3.95Bil. The stock has returned 2.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a price-book ratio of 1.95.

