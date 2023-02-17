Hill Path Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $2.13Bil. The top holdings were SEAS(68.31%), PLAY(11.84%), and HGV(11.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hill Path Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hill Path Capital LP bought 2,101,251 shares of NAS:PLAY for a total holding of 7,119,255. The trade had a 3.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.15.

On 02/17/2023, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $43.57 per share and a market cap of $2.10Bil. The stock has returned -0.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-book ratio of 5.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Hill Path Capital LP bought 54,026 shares of NYSE:SEAS for a total holding of 27,259,332. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.77.

On 02/17/2023, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $65.56 per share and a market cap of $4.19Bil. The stock has returned -8.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Hill Path Capital LP bought 3,677,224 shares of NYSE:HGV for a total holding of 6,509,913. The trade had a 7.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.64.

On 02/17/2023, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc traded for a price of $47.76 per share and a market cap of $5.50Bil. The stock has returned -12.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Hill Path Capital LP bought 235,428 shares of NAS:RUTH for a total holding of 2,971,050. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.28.

On 02/17/2023, Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc traded for a price of $17.43 per share and a market cap of $578.71Mil. The stock has returned -23.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Hill Path Capital LP bought 237,000 shares of NAS:PLYA for a total holding of 2,370,000. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.31.

On 02/17/2023, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV traded for a price of $7.83 per share and a market cap of $1.27Bil. The stock has returned -9.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a price-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

