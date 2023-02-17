Engle Capital Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $222.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(12.16%), ACVA(10.87%), and BBWI(9.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Engle Capital Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 250,000-share investment in NYSE:GPN. Previously, the stock had a 7.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.26 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $117.35 per share and a market cap of $30.87Bil. The stock has returned -17.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 266.70, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 49.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 540,000-share investment in NYSE:KR. Previously, the stock had a 6.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.94 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $43.85 per share and a market cap of $31.39Bil. The stock has returned 0.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 262,000-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 6.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $76.73 per share and a market cap of $86.81Bil. The stock has returned -30.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-book ratio of 4.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:LPLA by 97,000 shares. The trade had a 6.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $233.77.

On 02/17/2023, LPL Financial Holdings Inc traded for a price of $248.19 per share and a market cap of $19.67Bil. The stock has returned 32.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-book ratio of 9.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40 and a price-sales ratio of 6.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:DOCN by 544,900 shares. The trade had a 5.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.3.

On 02/17/2023, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc traded for a price of $35.58 per share and a market cap of $3.43Bil. The stock has returned -42.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 114.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.67 and a price-sales ratio of 6.62.

