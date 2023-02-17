Silver Rock Financial LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 174 stocks valued at a total of $316.00Mil. The top holdings were FCAX(2.40%), CRZN(2.34%), and AAC(2.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Silver Rock Financial LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,384,831-share investment in OTCPK:KAHC. Previously, the stock had a 2.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.99 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp traded for a price of $10.01 per share and a market cap of $1.73Bil. The stock has returned 2.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-book ratio of 1.30 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -338.06.

The guru sold out of their 859,096-share investment in NYSE:FVIV. Previously, the stock had a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.98 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV traded for a price of $10.04 per share and a market cap of $815.75Mil. The stock has returned 2.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV has a price-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-book ratio of 1.30 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -771.56.

The guru sold out of their 700,000-share investment in NAS:COLI. Previously, the stock had a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.970000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Colicity Inc traded for a price of $10.07 per share and a market cap of $434.27Mil. The stock has returned 3.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colicity Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-book ratio of 1.27 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -352.32.

The guru sold out of their 685,702-share investment in NAS:DHBC. Previously, the stock had a 1.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.99 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, DHB Capital Corp traded for a price of $10.1 per share and a market cap of $362.97Mil. The stock has returned 3.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DHB Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -212.18.

The guru established a new position worth 125,000 shares in NAS:CMCSA, giving the stock a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.08 during the quarter.

On 02/17/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $39.72 per share and a market cap of $167.46Bil. The stock has returned -15.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

