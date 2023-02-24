Team Members Across Qurate Retail Group Named 2023 BEYA Modern-Day Technology Leaders

22 Team Members Across Qurate Retail Group Named 2023 BEYA Modern-Day Technology Leaders

Qurate Retail GroupSM is proud to announce that 22 team members have received the BEYA Modern-Day Technology Leader award at the 37th Annual Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA) STEM Conference.

The award is presented by the Career Communications Group's U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine and the Council of Engineering Deans of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to individuals who demonstrate outstanding performance in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). This year's BEYA Modern-Day Technology Leaders were announced during the 2023 BEYA STEM Conference on Friday, February 10.

"It's an honor to congratulate all the Qurate Retail Group recipients of the BEYA Modern-Day Technology Leaders award. We're proud to recognize our team members who exemplify the power of diversity, equity and inclusivity both in STEM careers and in business," said Virginia Nguyen, Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer at Qurate Retail Group. "Our awardees represent the importance of Qurate Retail Group's ongoing commitment to supporting increased diversity in STEM. We look forward to continuing to celebrate their achievements and the immense value they bring to our brands and customers."

Recipients of the 2023 BEYA Modern-Day Technology Leaders award work in Information Technology, Broadcast Engineering, Studio Operations, Fulfilment Center and Customer Service Experience across Qurate Retail Group brands which include QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®. Each winner was nominated by their manager for their skills, commitment and excellence in their specialties. Awardees include:

  • Zach Barron, Senior Production Technician, HSN
  • Derek Bennett, Technical Director, QVC**
  • Gerald Bradley, Production Coordinator, QVC
  • Eullas Brinson, Manager, Customer Service, HSN
  • Harold Brown, QA Engineer, Cornerstone Brands Inc. (Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill & Grandin Road)
  • Chris Clay, Talent Service Coordinator, QVC
  • Kristen Hazel, Talent Operations Manager, QVC**
  • Dominique House, Assistant Director, QVC
  • Anthony Jones, Software Engineering Manager, Qurate Retail Group
  • Cornell Keith, Systems Administrator, QVC
  • Blaine King, Line Producer, QVC**
  • Prince Lloyd, TD/Director, HSN
  • Adekunle Mumuni, Senior Tech Product Manager, Zulily
  • Jakia Nur, Senior Operations Manager, QVC
  • Aida Ndoye, Senior Tech Product Manager, Zulily
  • Rafael Oquendo, Senior Process Improvement Engineer, QVC
  • Nanya Origbo, Senior Software Engineer, Zulily**
  • Danae Richardson, Senior Product Manager, Qurate Retail Group
  • Ebony Roberts, Senior Associate Producer, QVC**
  • Lateef Scott, Manager, Broadcast Operations, QVC**
  • John Skepple, IT Manager, Qurate Retail Group
  • Michel Washington, Project Manager, Qurate Retail Group

During the three-day forum at the 2023 BEYA STEM Conference, several team members presented learning sessions on behalf of Qurate Retail Group, including:

  • "Driving Innovation and the Live Shopping Experience through Video Commerce," presented by Derek Bennett, Technical Director, QVC; Kristen Hazel, Talent Operations Manager; Ebony Roberts, Senior Associate Producer, QVC, and Lateef Scott, Manager, Broadcast Operations, QVC. Team members shared their experiences working in video commerce and the importance of storytelling, while also highlighting some of the different technical broadcast roles that bring the shopping experience to life at QVC and HSN.
  • "Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering (AMIE) HBCU Student Design Challenge," featured Michael Katz, Director CX/UX Research Design & Testing, Qurate Retail Group as Technical Advisor, and Ebony Roberts, Senior Associate Producer, QVC as Design Judge. Each year, the AMIE design challenge focuses on a new topic, and helps to engage students through collaboration with corporate, government and technical leaders. It also introduces them to new and emerging technologies and demonstrates how they're used to solve real life problems.

Qurate Retail Group leaders also participated in seminar panel discussions, including Virginia Nguyen, Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer, who spoke in the "Diversity and Digital Transformation; Thinking Outside the Box Through Diversity of Thought" session; and Michael Parsons, Director, Cybersecurity, who spoke in the "The Corporate Ladder - What Blocks Success" session.

As part of Qurate Retail Group's efforts to attract, retain and develop high-performing talent and build diverse, equitable and inclusive teams, the company served its second year as a sponsor of the BEYA STEM Conference and participated in the 2023 BEYA STEM Career Fair. The conference sponsorship was spearheaded by Qurate Retail Group's Karen Etzkorn, Chief Information Officer and Sue Schick, SVP, Content & Broadcast Production, QVC US. Qurate Retail Group has launched a partnership with BEYA that will involve other opportunities to showcase STEM careers.

**Denotes 2022 BEYA Modern-Day Technology Leader award winners

